Timmins Gold sets up committee to respond to shareholder demands

June 6 Timmins Gold Corp said it had
set up a special committee of independent directors to oversee
the company's response to a proxy fight launched by a major
shareholder to overhaul the gold miner's board.
Asset manager Sentry Investments, which owns about 17
percent of Timmins, said on Monday the company's assets had been
mismanaged and the board was not sufficiently independent.
The Canadian investor plans to nominate six candidates for
the company's eight-member board.
