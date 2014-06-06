UPDATE 1-Timmins sets up committee to respond to demand for new board

(Adds details, background, shares)
June 6 Timmins Gold Corp said it had
set up a special committee of independent directors to help
respond to a proxy fight launched by a major shareholder to take
control of the Canadian gold miner's board.
Asset manager Sentry Investments, which owns about 17
percent of Timmins, said on Monday that the company's assets had
been mismanaged and its board was not sufficiently independent.
Sentry said it planned to nominate six candidates for
Timmins' eight-member board.
The asset manager had also alleged that the gold miner had
ignored shareholder requests to allow potential buyers to
conduct due diligence.
In its response on Friday, Timmins said that a potential
suitor had been given an opportunity to conduct due diligence,
but had declined to make a binding offer.
"The company remains active in exploring and pursuing
opportunities to enhance shareholder value ... Should the
company receive an offer, the board will, of course, consider it
in accordance with its fiduciary duties," said Paula Rogers, an
independent director who is heading Timmins' special committee.
The company, which owns the San Francisco gold mine in
Mexico, said that Sentry had refused to compromise and had
"instead threatened to launch a public proxy contest unless it
accepted Sentry's demand for control of the board."
Timmins said its annual shareholders' meeting would be held
on July 31. The company had said on Monday that it was seeking
to postpone the meeting to Sept. 23.
The Vancouver-based miner's shares closed at C$1.72 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)