UPDATE 1-Timmins to include shareholder nominee in board slate

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background)
July 2 Canadian gold producer Timmins Gold Corp said its slate of nominees for the board would include Anthony Hawkshaw, earlier nominated by top shareholder Sentry Investments Inc, in a settlement that ended a month-long proxy battle.
Sentry, which holds 17 percent of Timmins' outstanding shares, has agreed to vote for all eight company nominees.
The investor said last month it planned to nominate six candidates to the eight-member board, alleging mismanagement of company assets and a lack of independence for the board.
Timmins had announced four new independent nominees and had said five of the eight current directors would not run for re-election at its July 31 annual meeting.
Hawkshaw retired as the chief financial officer of Rio Alto Mining Ltd on May 1. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: