UPDATE 1-Timmins Gold posts Q1 profit as gold sales rise

(Follows alerts)
Sept 14 Canadian miner Timmins Gold Corp
reported a first-quarter profit helped by a rise in
gold sales and higher gold prices.
The company posted a net profit of $5.7 million, or 4 cents
a share, compared with a loss of $1.04 million, or 1 cent a
share, in the year-ago period.
The company, which owns and operates the San Francisco gold
mine in Mexico, said revenue for the quarter almost doubled to
$27.02 million.
The company produced 16,676 ounces of gold during the first
quarter, at an average realized gold price of $1,507 per ounce,
up from 11,319 ounces of gold a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.06 Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)