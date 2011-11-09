UPDATE 1-Timmins Gold swings to Q2 profit

(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Canadian miner Timmins Gold Corp
swung to a second-quarter profit as it sold more gold at higher
prices.
The company posted a net profit of $3.6 million , or 3 cents
a share, compared with a loss of $803,714, or 1 cent a share, in
the year-ago period.
The company, which owns and operates the San Francisco gold
mine in Mexico, reported a 43.8 percent rise in metal revenue at
$28.2 million.
The company produced 17,287 ounces of gold during the second
quarter, at an average realized gold price of $1,702 per ounce,
up from 15,682 ounces of gold, at an average realized gold price
of $1,227, a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.61 Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)