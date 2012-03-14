UPDATE 1-Timmins raises resource estimate at Mexico mine

March 14 Canadian miner Timmins Gold Corp
raised its estimate of total measured and indicated
resources at its San Francisco gold mine in Mexico by about 9
percent.
The updated estimate for the San Francisco project, which
includes the nearby La Chicharra open pit, was raised by 134,000
contained gold ounces to 1,575,000 contained gold ounces, the
company said.
"...the updated resources continue to show that the San
Francisco mine life will most certainly expand again beyond its
current level," Chief Executive Bruce Bragagnolo said in a
statement.
The company had earlier estimated the life of the project at
10 years.
Timmins shares closed at C$2.56 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.