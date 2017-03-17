East Timor to elect new president as oil revenues rapidly run dry

| DILI, March 17
DILI, March 17 East Timorese flocked to
political rallies on the final day of campaigning ahead of
Monday's presidential election, as Asia's youngest democracy
grapples with persistent poverty and corruption at a time when
oil revenues are rapidly running dry.
This year's presidential poll and parliamentary elections in
July come as concerns mount over the failure to use wealth
generated by oil and gas sales to support development and create
jobs.
"The next five years with new leadership is a critical time
because money from the currently used oil fields is mostly
depleted," said Charles Scheiner of La'o Hamutuk, a Dili-based
think-tank.
The challenge for any incoming government would be to wean
the nation of 1.2 million people off oil and diversify its
sources of income into agriculture and manufacturing, he said.
The energy sector accounted for around 60 percent of GDP in
2014 and more than 90 percent of government revenue.
Monday's election, the fourth since independence in 2002, is
being contested by eight candidates.
Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres, backed by the party that led
the independence struggle, Fretilin, is a favorite to win the
election. His chances were further enhanced by the endorsement
of resistance hero Xanana Gusmao and his CNRT party, said
Michael Leach of Australia's Swinburne University.
Police on Friday were keeping an eye on possibile unrest as
candidates held rallies around Dili.
Supporters of Guterres in convoys of trucks chanted "Viva Lu
Olo, Viva Fretilin, Viva CNRT" on their way to a rally about 15
km (9 miles) from the capital in Tasitolu.
"If I am later chosen to be president of East Timor, I will
prioritise the economic and education sectors, to support the
welfare of the people," Guterres said while campaigning.
Another leading candidate is Democratic Party politician
Antonio da Conceicao. The education minister has called for
"peaceful politics" in a country that has suffered communal
violence. He has the backing his own party as well as the newly
formed People's Liberation Party (PLP) of the incumbent
president Jose Maria de Vasconcelos.
The president plays a largely ceremonial role, but it is an
important post for underpinning unity, particularly with
unemployment running at around 60 percent.
Vasconcelos, also know by his former guerrilla nickname
"Taur Matan Ruak" (two sharp eyes), is expected to run for the
more powerful prime minister's post in the July elections.
The new government will inherit a looming budget crunch as
its main source of revenue, the Bayu-Udan field, operated by
ConocoPhillips, is set to dry up in the next five years.
That will put pressure on the government to resolve
disputes with Australia that are holding back the development of
a potential new source of revenue, the Greater Sunrise field.
The field is estimated to hold 5.1 trillion cubic feet of
gas and 226 million barrels of condensates, which have been
estimated to be worth $40 billion.
The former Portuguese colony was invaded by Indonesia in
1975. A 24-year resistance movement achieved independence in
2002 and many of its key figures still feature prominently in
the running of the country.
(Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor in JAKARTA and Ben
Weir in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed Davies and Nick Macfie)