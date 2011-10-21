Timor president optimistic on deal for gas project

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
SINGAPORE Oct 21 East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta said on Friday his compatriots who met the new Woodside CEO Peter Coleman were "positively impressed by him" and expressed hope that the two sides will be able to find a solution to develop a large gas project in the country.
"I believe they can agree on a solution though what it is, I don't know," Ramos-Horta said at a lunch talk organised by Singapore's Foreign Correspondents Association.
"The mood is positive."
Woodside new chief executive, Coleman, has signalled a more conciliatory approach on the development of the Greater Sunrise gas field project, saying he wanted to restart a dialogue with East Timor.
The development of the project has been delayed due to a bitter dispute between the East Timor government and Australia's Woodside on the location of a liquefied natural gas plant(LNG).
Woodside, which heads a consortium of firms developing the gas field, wanted a floating LNG plant, while East Timor demanded that the plant be built on its shores to create jobs in the impoverished country. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Saeed Azhar)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.