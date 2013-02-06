版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 20:55 BJT

TIM Brasil sees service revenue picking up in 2013

SAO PAULO Feb 6 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, expects service revenue growth to improve this year after a challenging end to 2012, executives told analysts on a Wednesday conference call.

The Brazilian affiliate of Telecom Italia reported fourth-quarter earnings late on Tuesday showing the slowest annual revenue growth in nearly two years.

