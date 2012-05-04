UPDATE 1-Head of Brazilian phone firm TIM set to quit-source

MILAN May 4 Luca Luciani, chief executive of
TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second biggest wireless
phone group and a unit of Telecom Italia, is set to
resign after being engulfed in a long-running Italian
investigation into irregular SIM cards, a source close to the
matter said.
"Telecom Italia's board met on May 2 to discuss the
situation of Luciani in the light of his involvement in the
investigation. An agreed solution is being sought. It'll
probably turn out that he resigns," the source told Reuters on
Friday.
Luciani has contributed to the solid performance of TIM. The
company posted a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as its
growing share of the Brazil's booming mobile market boosted
sales.
Shares in TIM fell more than 7 percent on Thursday on the
Brazilian market amid rumours Luciani could leave.
But Deutsche Bank analyst Carola Bardelli said Luciani had
done a unique job in turning the Brazilian business around. "The
management team looks solid altogether and there are also
managers available from outside," she added.
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
The five-year-old probe, engulfing Telecom Italia and other
company executives, looked into the alleged fraudulent
activation of about 37,000 SIM cards. Some of these cards had
been issued to deceased or fictitious users, investigators said
when the probe was launched.
News that Luciani had been investigated in the case emerged
in April when magistrates closed the probe. Luciani's lawyer
could not be reached for comment.