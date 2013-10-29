Brazil wireless carrier TIM's profit falls 16 percent

SAO PAULO Oct 29 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday that third-quarter profit fell 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 315 million reais (US$144 million), according to a securities filing.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said net income missed an average forecast of 371 million reais in a Reuters survey of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 4 percent to 1.25 billion reais compared with an average forecast of 1.28 billion reais.