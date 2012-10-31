TIM Brasil sees profit margin rising in coming years

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
SAO PAULO Oct 31 TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, expects its operating profit margin to rise in coming years, an executive told analysts on a Wednesday call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
The Brazilian affiliate of Telecom Italia expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to equal around 28 percent to 30 percent of revenue over the next three years.
TIM's so-called EBITDA margin fell to 25.5 percent in the third quarter from 26.5 percent a year earlier, reducing the margin in the first nine months of 2011 to 26.1 percent.
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.