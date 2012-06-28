UPDATE 1-TIM W.E. ditches US IPO plans

June 28 Portugal's TIM W.E. S.A., a provider of
mobile-based marketing, entertainment and money services, said
it has withdrawn its plan for a $181 million U.S. IPO.
TIM W.E. will not pursue the U.S. IPO at this time and may
undertake a subsequent private offering, the company said in a
regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The move is the latest in a series of canceled or delayed
IPOs in the global market. Motor sport racing company Formula
One delayed its Singapore IPO worth up to $3 billion, while
London luxury jeweler Graff Diamonds ditched its $1 billion IPO.
Companies such as Tesaro Inc and Exa Corp,
which debuted on the Nasdaq on Thursday, also met tepid
responses as investors remain wary of global economic
conditions.
TIM W.E. had filed for a U.S. IPO last July and had
postponed it in August citing market conditions.
It planned to sell 13.7 million shares priced between $5 and
$6 each and intended to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol
"TMWE."