Indonesia's tin contract gains traction as LME firms eye membership-sources

* At least five LME members doing early recon on joining
* JPMorgan, AMT, Triland, Newedge, Standard Bank said to be
* Slump in tin exports fuels change in stance
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Several top tier London Metal
Exchange members, including JPMorgan Chase, are starting
to look at whether they may join Indonesia's main commodities
exchange, sources said, in a sign the new tin contract may
eventually lure Western players.
At least five LME members were exploring potential
membership of the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(ICDX), host to the country's only tin contracts and now under
recently introduced rules the only conduit for shipments from
the world's biggest exporter of the metal.
Firms said to be eyeing the ICDX are JPMorgan, Standard Bank
, brokerages Newedge and Triland Metals Ltd, which is
owned by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as well as AMT, the
metals trading arm of AMC Group, which also has a majority stake
in a Thai tin smelter, said the sources who declined to be
named.
JPMorgan, Newedge, Triland and AMT are ring dealing members
of the LME, while Standard Bank is a category two member. Most
are active in physical tin trade.
Their potential shift in stance, triggered by a plunge in
shipments from Indonesia, suggests that Jakarta's commitment to
the new trading rules is helping its tin contract gain traction.
"While the market has fairly strongly felt that the
Indonesians have tried to put in place rules before and have
failed dismally, there is a certain grudging feeling ... that
(the rules) may be here to stay," said a trader at one of the
firms.
A Standard Bank spokesman said the South African bank was
not considering joining the ICDX, while a spokesman for
London-based Newedge said the broker had no immediate plans to
join. AMC and JP Morgan said they could not immediately comment
on the matter. Triland did not return a request for comment.
STICKING TO ITS GUNS
In August, Indonesia forced all its tin ingot exporters to
trade on the ICDX before shipping the metal, in a bid to raise
prices and curb illegal mining, as well as to gain a greater say
over global prices now dominated by the LME.
The new rules have caused half the smelters in its top
tin-producing region to halt their operations and slashed
exports from the country that supply two-thirds of Asia's
electronics industry with material for use in smart phones and
tablets.
The only global trade house to have joined the ICDX is Noble
, as of Oct. 31, with Western financial institutions so
far staying away.
There are 28 members on the ICDX currently, including the
trading arms of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. and South
Korea's Daewoo.
"We do believe in the tin story, especially in the medium to
long term. If it means that we have to join in order to trade
Indonesian tin ... then we have to join," said a trader at
another of the firms, adding no final decision had been made.
Indonesia has shown no signs of watering down the trading
rule, contrary to some market expectations, as it has done with
other regulations such as its tin purity law.
The government has vowed to stick to its guns, even as
exports have slumped in the past two months to less than one
third of typical levels.
Traders at international firms have cited the ICDX's hefty
membership and trading fees as well as a lack of liquidity for
their reluctance to join the exchange.
The absence of futures contracts, which make it impossible
to hedge risk, was another deterrent, especially with prices
diverging from the global LME benchmark.
A well supplied market and weak demand from the electronics
industry means there is no rush for firms to decide on ICDX
membership just yet.
"Right now there is no liquidity and we feel comfortable
with the LME. The question is: are there any advantages by
trading on the ICDX compared to LME? I think right now there
aren't," said a trader at a Swiss fund.