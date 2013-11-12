Indonesia's tin contract gains traction as LME firms eye membership-sources

* At least five LME members doing early recon on joining ICDX-sources

* JPMorgan, AMT, Triland, Newedge, Standard Bank said to be looking-sources

* Slump in tin exports fuels change in stance

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Several top tier London Metal Exchange members, including JPMorgan Chase, are starting to look at whether they may join Indonesia's main commodities exchange, sources said, in a sign the new tin contract may eventually lure Western players.

At least five LME members were exploring potential membership of the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), host to the country's only tin contracts and now under recently introduced rules the only conduit for shipments from the world's biggest exporter of the metal.

Firms said to be eyeing the ICDX are JPMorgan, Standard Bank , brokerages Newedge and Triland Metals Ltd, which is owned by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as well as AMT, the metals trading arm of AMC Group, which also has a majority stake in a Thai tin smelter, said the sources who declined to be named.

JPMorgan, Newedge, Triland and AMT are ring dealing members of the LME, while Standard Bank is a category two member. Most are active in physical tin trade.

Their potential shift in stance, triggered by a plunge in shipments from Indonesia, suggests that Jakarta's commitment to the new trading rules is helping its tin contract gain traction.

"While the market has fairly strongly felt that the Indonesians have tried to put in place rules before and have failed dismally, there is a certain grudging feeling ... that (the rules) may be here to stay," said a trader at one of the firms.

A Standard Bank spokesman said the South African bank was not considering joining the ICDX, while a spokesman for London-based Newedge said the broker had no immediate plans to join. AMC and JP Morgan said they could not immediately comment on the matter. Triland did not return a request for comment.

STICKING TO ITS GUNS

In August, Indonesia forced all its tin ingot exporters to trade on the ICDX before shipping the metal, in a bid to raise prices and curb illegal mining, as well as to gain a greater say over global prices now dominated by the LME.

The new rules have caused half the smelters in its top tin-producing region to halt their operations and slashed exports from the country that supply two-thirds of Asia's electronics industry with material for use in smart phones and tablets.

The only global trade house to have joined the ICDX is Noble , as of Oct. 31, with Western financial institutions so far staying away.

There are 28 members on the ICDX currently, including the trading arms of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. and South Korea's Daewoo.

"We do believe in the tin story, especially in the medium to long term. If it means that we have to join in order to trade Indonesian tin ... then we have to join," said a trader at another of the firms, adding no final decision had been made.

Indonesia has shown no signs of watering down the trading rule, contrary to some market expectations, as it has done with other regulations such as its tin purity law.

The government has vowed to stick to its guns, even as exports have slumped in the past two months to less than one third of typical levels.

Traders at international firms have cited the ICDX's hefty membership and trading fees as well as a lack of liquidity for their reluctance to join the exchange.

The absence of futures contracts, which make it impossible to hedge risk, was another deterrent, especially with prices diverging from the global LME benchmark.

A well supplied market and weak demand from the electronics industry means there is no rush for firms to decide on ICDX membership just yet.

"Right now there is no liquidity and we feel comfortable with the LME. The question is: are there any advantages by trading on the ICDX compared to LME? I think right now there aren't," said a trader at a Swiss fund.