UPDATE 1-Former exec sues dating app Tinder, alleges sexual harassment

(Adds details from lawsuit, IAC response)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 Former Tinder marketing
Vice President Whitney Wolfe is suing the popular dating-app
company for sexual harassment and discrimination, making it the
latest technology business to face challenges over its
treatment of women.
Wolfe's lawsuit, filed Monday, listed a series of alleged
incidents of harassment over roughly 18 months starting in late
2012. Among the allegations: that Chief Executive Officer Sean
Rad and the company's chief marketing officer, Justin Mateen,
removed her title as co-founder because of her gender; and that
Mateen publicly insulted her, including calling her a whore at a
company party, while Rad ignored her complaints.
IAC/InterActiveCorp owns a majority stake in Los
Angeles-based Tinder and is also a defendant, along with fellow
dating site and IAC portfolio company Match.com.
A spokesman for IAC said that Mateen had been suspended
pending an ongoing internal investigation, and called messages
he sent Wolfe "inappropriate."
"We unequivocally condemn these messages," the spokesman
said, "but believe that Ms. Wolfe's allegations with respect to
Tinder and its management are unfounded."
Tinder and Match did not reply to emails requesting comment.
In the lawsuit, Wolfe says she came up with the name
"Tinder" for the service in mid-2012, shortly after its
creation, amid worries that its original name, Matchbox, was too
similar to Match.com.
The lawsuit says Wolfe became romantically involved with
Mateen, her boss, who joined the company in late 2012.
Although she was designated a co-founder in a November 2012
meeting, Mateen told her that having a "girl founder" devalued
the company, according to the lawsuit. In November 2013, Mateen
and Rad removed her co-founder title.
As her romance broke down, the suit says, Mateen called her
"a desperate loser" in a marketing meeting and told Rad and
others she was an alcoholic. He also sent her a series of
harassing texts, it states.
Wolfe complained to Rad, who would ignore her "or call her a
dramatic or emotional girl," the suit says, adding that in one
meeting, Rad told her it was her job to "keep Justin calm."
The lawsuit alleges that Wolfe resigned after Mateen called
her a whore at a company party in April.
The allegations come as Silicon Valley draws fire for its
female-unfriendly atmosphere, which activists say contributes to
the low number of female technology executives and company
founders. Some have dubbed the culture at many companies as one
of the "brogrammer," meaning a partying male programmer.
The Tinder lawsuit was filed in Superior Court of the State
of California, Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Ken Wills)