Tinder says founder Sean Rad returning as CEO

Aug 12 Online dating application Tinder said on
Wednesday night that it had re-appointed the app's founder, Sean
Rad, as its chief executive.
Rad returns after being replaced in March by former eBay Inc
executive Chris Payne CEO.
"We mutually determined that this wasn't going to be
optimal and thought that a quick transition served everybody
best," the company statement quoted Payne as saying.
In another announcement, the company said Greg Blatt will be
appointed as the executive chairman of Tinder.
Blatt also serves as chairman of The Match Group.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)