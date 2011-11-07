Tingyi's shares up sharply after deal with PepsiCo China

HONG KONG Nov 7 Shares of Tingyi Holdings Corp rose more than 13 percent on Monday after the company struck a deal with PepsiCo Inc to purchase 24 soft drink bottlers in China.

Tingyi's shares rose as high as HK$23.80, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.14 percent rise.

On Friday, PepsiCo agreed to sell its interest in 24 soft drink bottlers in China to the Hong Kong-listed company, an acknowledgment that its strategy in China was not working. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)