Pepsi to get stake in Tingyi unit as part of China deal-source

HONG KONG Nov 4 PepsiCo will receive less than a 10 percent stake in Tingyi's beverage subsidiary as part of Tingyi's pending deal with the U.S. beverage company's China unit, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, with an option to increase to a maximum of up to 49 percent.

Reuters and other media reported earlier on Friday that Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi Holdings Corp will acquire the China business of PepsiCo Inc , though details of the transaction were unclear .

The source clarified to Reuters that under terms of the deal, expected to be signed later on Friday, Pepsi will sell its beverage business to Tingyi's unlisted beverage business.

In return, Pepsi will get a less-than-10 percent stake and the option to increase that share.

"This deal has been about three years in the making, it's been a long process," another source said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ken Wills)