CORRECTED-China food maker Tingyi 2014 net profit down 2 pct, lags forecast

(Corrects to say profit fell, not grew, in 2nd paragraph)

SHANGHAI, March 23 China's largest food and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said net profit fell 2 percent in 2014, while a slowing economy and fierce competition dragged sales down for the first time in almost two decades.

Hong Kong-listed Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand and a partner with PepsiCo Inc and Starbucks Corp in China, said on Monday profit for the year fell to $400.5 million, down from $408.5 million a year earlier.

The result trailed an average forecast of $445.7 million compiled from around 30 analysts polled by Reuters.

The food maker has been in cost-cutting mode to counter slowing economic growth and a tough food and beverage market. Tingyi said total revenue was $10.2 billion for the year, down from $10.9 billion a year earlier, the first sales drop since 1998 (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)