Russian firm Tinkoff Credit's IPO book fully covered-sources

MOSCOW Oct 14 The order book of Russian consumer credit specialist TCS's initial public offering of shares was fully covered on Monday, two financial market sources said.

Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov's Tinkoff Credit Systems said earlier it would place shares worth up to $870 million in a London flotation that would value the company at up to $3.2 billion.
