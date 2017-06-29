FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Storage company Tintri says plans for IPO have changed
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨12点46分 / 2 天前

Storage company Tintri says plans for IPO have changed

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 (Reuters) - Storage startup Tintri inc, which was planning to start trading its shares on NASDAQ on Thursday, said its listing plans have "changed," according to a statement by a company spokesman.

Tintri had been planning to raise $109 million in an initial public offering by selling 8.7 million shares in the range of $10.50 and $12.50 per share.

The spokesman declined to comment further on future IPO plans.

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America had been hired as lead underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

