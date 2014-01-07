France's Lactalis to buy Indian dairy company for $250-$300 mln -sources

BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
MUMBAI Jan 7 Europe's No. 1 dairy group Lactalis has agreed to buy a controlling stake in India's Tirumala Milk Products for between $250 million and $300 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Lactalis will buy shares from Tirumala's founders, who own 80 percent of the company, and the Carlyle Group, which invested about $22 million in the company in 2011 and holds the remaining 20 percent stake, the sources said.
A Lactalis spokesman said the company has agreed to buy Tirumala for an undisclosed amount. Tirumala officials could not be reached outside business hours in India. Both sources declined to be named before a public announcement.
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
