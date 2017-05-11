版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日

Greek cement maker Titan narrows losses helped by U.S.

ATHENS May 11 Greece's largest cement maker Titan said on Thursday first-quarter net loss narrowed helped by robust growth in the United States.

Titan reported a net loss of 3.9 million euros ($4.25 million) versus a loss of 18.6 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 7.1 percent to 361.8 million euros due to strong demand for building materials and continued investment in the United States.

Titan has spent more than 200 million euros to expand in the United States over the last three years to offset slowed demand in crisis-hit Greece.

The U.S. business, which accounts for half of the company's turnover, will remain a driver of growth this year as well, Titan said, adding that prospects for the year were still positive.

($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
