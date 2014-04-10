UPDATE 1-Titan Machinery to cut jobs, revenue drops 10 pct

(Adds details, forecast, estimates)
April 10 Heavy equipment retailer Titan
Machinery Inc said it would cut about 12 percent jobs
in its construction unit and the company posted a 10 percent
drop in quarterly revenue.
The planned job cuts represent about 4.5 percent of the
company's total workforce. Titan had 2,447 full-time and 336
part-time employees as of April 2013.
Titan will close seven construction machinery stores and
consolidate one farm equipment store into an existing
dealership, the company said on Thursday.
The company will take a pretax charge of $4.2 million, or 12
cents per share, in the current quarter due to the job cuts and
store closures.
Titan also estimated revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.15
billion for the year ending Jan. 31, 2015.
Analysts on average were expecting $2.21 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's revenue fell to $708.6 million in the fourth
quarter ended Jan. 31 from $784.5 million, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected revenue of $725.1 million.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $387,000, or 2
cents per share, compared with a profit of $15.4 million, or 73
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Titan earned 35 cents per share, above the
average analyst estimate of 20 cents per share.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)