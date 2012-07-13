Titan in talks to sell control stake as Warburg seeks liquidation

* Warburg files lawsuit seeking liquidation of Titan

* Titan gets non-binding offer to take control of company

* Debt-laden Titan in the red for past 5 years

HONG KONG, July 13 Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, founded by mainland Chinese businessman Tsuo Tin Chun, is in "active discussions" to sell a controlling stake after shareholder Warburg Pincus filed a lawsuit seeking a liquidation of the indebted Chinese company.

Titan, in which Warburg Pincus holds a stake of around 10 percent, received a non-binding indicative offer on Thursday to take control of the company, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Titan is in talks to issue new shares to the potential investor that it did not identify, according to the filing. If the shares were issued, it is likely to result in a change of control of the company, it added.

Warburg Pincus, which has invested more than $215 million in the Hong Kong-listed company since 2007, filed a petition in a Bermuda court seeking a winding up of Titan.

The petition is expected to be heard on August 16, said Titan, which owns oil storage, shipping and trading businesses in China, Singapore and Malaysia.

Titan previously said it defaulted on HK$825.8 million ($106.45 million) of principal and HK$35.1 million in interest due on its U.S. dollar bonds March 19. It attributed the default to the failure in selling a shipyard to a Chinese company called Grand China Logistics.

Shares in Titan were suspended on June 19 pending an announcement of price-sensitive information.

Titan, which went public in Hong Kong in 2002 through a backdoor listing, have been suffering losses for five consecutive years through 2011 as its debt-fuelled growth strategy was hit by a nasty shipping industry downturn.