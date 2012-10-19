BRIEF-Titan International says got valid acceptances from 75.44 pct Titan Europe shareholders

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
LONDON Oct 19 Titan Europe PLC : * On 19 October Titan International received valid acceptances in respect of
66,254,932 Titan Europe shareholders
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein