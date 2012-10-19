版本:
BRIEF-Titan International says got valid acceptances from 75.44 pct Titan Europe shareholders

LONDON Oct 19 Titan Europe PLC : * On 19 October Titan International received valid acceptances in respect of

66,254,932 Titan Europe shareholders

