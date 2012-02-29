UPDATE 1-Titanium Metals posts higher 4th-qtr profit

BRIEF-Quintilesims announces pricing of senior notes
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
Feb 29 Titanium Metals Corp, which provides titanium products to the aerospace industry, posted a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher shipment of its mill products.
October-December profit rose to $28.6 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $23.3 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue at the company, whose customers include Boeing and Rolls Royce, rose 19 percent to $258.7 million.
The company's melted and mill products include pipes, slabs, coils and other products made from titanium or titanium-based alloys.
Melted product shipments volume rose by a fourth to 3,985 metric tons.
Shares of the company closed at $14.93 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
