UPDATE 1-Titan Machinery Q2 profit doubles, ups FY12 outlook

Sept 8 Titan Machinery Inc , which retails equipment for farmers and builders, posted a higher second-quarter profit and raised its fiscal 2012 outlook for the second time this year, as soaring food prices spurred demand for its tractors and other agricultural equipment.

The company, which competes with Agco Corp and Deere & Co , now expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $1.56- $1.66 up from its prior outlook of $1.53-$1.63.

The company also raised its revenue forecast to $1.33-$1.41 billion from $1.31-$1.39 billion.

Titan Machinery's second-quarter net income rose to $6.3 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $2.7 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $310.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $27.36 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)