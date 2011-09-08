版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 19:16 BJT

UPDATE 1-Titan Machinery Q2 profit doubles, ups FY12 outlook

(Follows alerts)

Sept 8 Titan Machinery Inc , which retails equipment for farmers and builders, posted a higher second-quarter profit and raised its fiscal 2012 outlook for the second time this year, as soaring food prices spurred demand for its tractors and other agricultural equipment.

The company, which competes with Agco Corp and Deere & Co , now expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $1.56- $1.66 up from its prior outlook of $1.53-$1.63.

The company also raised its revenue forecast to $1.33-$1.41 billion from $1.31-$1.39 billion.

Titan Machinery's second-quarter net income rose to $6.3 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $2.7 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $310.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $27.36 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐