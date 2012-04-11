UPDATE 1-Titan Machinery 4th-qtr profit rises

BRIEF-OPKO Health Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
* Sees FY13 EPS $2.55-$2.75
* Sees FY13 rev $1.95-$2.1 bln
* Q4 EPS $0.84 vs $0.57 year-ago
* Q4 rev up 65 pct to $607 mln
* Shares rise 7 pct in premarket trade
April 11 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as rising farm incomes a n d an improving construction market s p urred demand for its tractors and other agricultural products, sending its shares up 7 percent.
The company, which has benefited from soaring food prices over the last two years, expects full-year earnings of $2.55 per share to $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.1 billion.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company rose to $17.8 million, or 84 cents a share, from $10.4 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 65 percent to $607 million.
Shares of the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company rose to $29.45 in premarket trade. They had closed at $27.47 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
* New York REIT announces results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016
* Provided 2017 net sales guidance of $160 million to $165 million