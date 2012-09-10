Titan Machinery cuts profit outlook as drought weighs on margins

Sept 10 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year profit forecast as the worst drought in 56 years in the U.S. Midwest hurt margins.

The company cut its full-year profit forecast to between $2.10 and $2.30 per share from its previous forecast of between $2.55 and $2.75 per share.

Shares of Titan Machinery were down 15 percent in premarket trading on Monday. They closed at $25.36 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Second-quarter net income fell to $5.2 million, or 25 cents per share, from $6.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $410.1 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 43 cents per share on revenue of $401.9 million.