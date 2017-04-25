UPDATE 1-Apax, shareholders to list Brazil's Tivit as IPO list grows

(Recasts to add details, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax
Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors plan to list
information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de
Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock
Exchange, adding to the longest list of domestic initial public
offerings in four years.
In a Tuesday filing with securities industry watchdog CVM,
Apax and investors led by Tivit Chief Executive Officer Luiz
Roberto Mattar asked for regulatory permission to sell an
unspecified number of shares in the IPO. Terms of the deal were
not disclosed.
The move comes only a few months after Tivit spun off a
division dealing with automated client services to accelerate a
strategic shift towards more profitable information technology,
cloud and digital business solutions. Proceeds from the
so-called secondary offering will go to the coffers of Apax,
Mattar and another nine shareholders, the filing said.
The announcement took a tally of potential Brazilian IPOs
this year to eight, the strongest since 2013's 10 listings,
Thomson Reuters data showed. Expected transactions include the
IPOs of Carrefour SA's local unit, brokerage XP
Investimentos SA and renewable power firm Omega Energia SA,
people familiar with the plans told Reuters.
Extending Brazil's existing IPO window will hinge on
President Michel Temer's ability to push ahead with pension and
labor code reforms that help lower the country's risk
perception, bankers said.
First listed in September 2009, Tivit remained public only
until mid-2010, when Apax led a buyout of then-controlling
shareholders Votorantim Novos Negocios and Pátria Investimentos
Ltda. A management team led by Mattar, who had a significant
stake in the business at the time, was retained as part of
Apax's $600 million buyout of Tivit.
Tivit, which operates in Brazil and six more Latin American
countries, hired the investment banking unit of Credit Suisse
Group AG to lead the transaction, with Itaú BBA SA, Banco
Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan Chase & CO, Grupo BTG Pactual SA and
Banco Santander Brasil SA acting as underwriters.
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by
Sandra Maler)