TiVo shares appear to be discounted-Barron's

Feb 5 TiVo Inc is trading at a
compelling discount and could be a possible acquisition target
by Microsoft or Google, Barron's financial newspaper reported on
Sunday.
TiVo, whose brand is synonymous with digital video
recorders, has turned to litigation to generate revenue from
licensing fees as the industry pioneer has struggled to fight
competition from low-cost rivals in recent years.
In January, it pocketed $215 million from AT&T to
settle a patent infringement dispute. The settlement could bode
well for TiVo's lawsuit with Verizon, which is centered around
the same patents.
Barron's said the company may one day sue Time Warner Cable
, which has more subscribers than AT&T and Verizon.
TiVo added subscribers in the third quarter for the first
time in four years, Barron's said. It has signed distribution
deals with Virgin Media, a cable company based in Britain, and
other operators such as Spain's ONO and DirecTV in the
United States.
TiVo's shares closed at $11.23 on Friday. Barron's said the
stock is trading significantly below some analysts' price
targets of $17 and $18 per share.
The company could fetch a takeover price in the mid-$20s if
it was acquired by Microsoft or Google,
according to Barron's.