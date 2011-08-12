UPDATE 1-TiVo approves shares buyback, shares rise

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 12 TiVo Inc (TIVO.O), the digital recorder maker, said it would buy back $100 million of its a stock, which boosted shares by 5 percent on Friday.
The company plans to repurchase shares over the next two years with its existing cash.
In May, TiVo settled a long and costly patent infringement lawsuit involving its video recording technology with Dish Network (DISH.O) and EchoStar Corp (SATS.O).
As part of the settlement, Dish and EchoStar paid Tivo $300 million, and will pay $200 million over six equal annual installments between 2012 and 2017.
Shares were up 40 cents, or 5 percent, at $8.05 in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Liana Baker; Editing by Derek Caney)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.