UPDATE 1-TiVo's third-quarter revenue beats Street

Nov 22 TiVo Inc (TIVO.O), the maker of digital television recorders, posted revenue that beat Wall Street expectations as it sold more of its products through service providers such as RCN in the United States and Virgin Media in the United Kingdom.

For the three months ended Oct. 31, TiVo posted net revenue of $64.77 million, up from $50.85 million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $50.57 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its third-quarter net loss widened to $24.49 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $20.62, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

This net loss beat Wall Street's view by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares rose 2.6 percent to $9.82 following the earnings report after closing at $9.57 in the regular Nasdaq session. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)