UPDATE 1-Rovi nearing deal to acquire DVR maker Tivo Inc - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
(Adds detail, background on Rovi conference call)
April 28 Rovi Corp, which provides digital entertainment guides, is nearing a deal to acquire digital-video recording maker TiVo Inc, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Talks have progressed and Rovi may announce a deal as soon as Friday, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1qZMA8S)
Rovi is expected to pay a premium of about 10 percent for TiVo, implying a value of about $1 billion, Bloomberg said, citing the people.
Shares of TiVo closed up 2.1 percent at $9.42 on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of about $922 million.
The two businesses are similar so that a combination is compelling in terms of both revenue and cost synergies, the report said.
TiVo and Rovi were not available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Rovi postponed a scheduled post-earnings conference call to Friday morning, without providing a reason. The company was scheduled to host the call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing