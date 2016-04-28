Rovi nearing deal to acquire DVR maker Tivo Inc - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Rovi Corp, which provides digital entertainment guides, is nearing a deal to acquire digital-video recording maker TiVo Inc, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Talks have progressed and Rovi may announce a deal as soon as Friday, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1qZMA8S)
Rovi and TiVo were not available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing