Rovi nearing deal to acquire DVR maker Tivo Inc - Bloomberg

April 28 Rovi Corp, which provides digital entertainment guides, is nearing a deal to acquire digital-video recording maker TiVo Inc, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Talks have progressed and Rovi may announce a deal as soon as Friday, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1qZMA8S)

Rovi and TiVo were not available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)