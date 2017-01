April 29 Digital entertainment guide provider Rovi Corp said on Friday it would buy TiVo Inc , which makes digital-video recorders, in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

The $10.70 per-share cash-and-stock offer represents a premium of 13.6 percent to TiVo's Thursday closing. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)