TiVo names CFO Naveen Chopra as interim chief executive

Jan 12 Set-top box maker TiVo Inc named Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra interim chief executive, as incumbent Tom Rogers takes on the role of non-executive chairman.

Chopra, 42, has been with TiVo since 2003 and will take charge as interim CEO effective January 30. He will continue as CFO, the company said on Tuesday.

Rogers will step down at the end of January after nearly 11 years at the helm.

TiVo sells subscriptions directly to customers and also licenses its technology to cable TV operators that rent recorders to their subscribers.

The company is trying to partner with more cable TV operators to expand its business. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)