TiVo revenue rises about 7 pct on higher subscriptions

Sept 8 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported a 6.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions.

TiVo's net income fell to $8.3 million from $9.3 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, profit rose by one cent to 9 cents as the number of diluted shares fell.

Net revenue rose to $119.5 million from $111.9 million.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

