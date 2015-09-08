TiVo revenue rises about 7 pct on higher subscriptions

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported a 6.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions.
TiVo's net income fell to $8.3 million from $9.3 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, profit rose by one cent to 9 cents as the number of diluted shares fell.
Net revenue rose to $119.5 million from $111.9 million.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party