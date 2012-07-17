TiVo to buy advertisement research company-NY Times

REFILE-Slow flow of U.S. tax refunds getting back on track
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.
July 17 TiVo Inc will announce on Tuesday that it has bought advertisement research company TRA for about $20 million, the New York Times reported, citing Tom Rogers, the president of TiVo.
TRA's technology helps advertisers and networks to measure the effectiveness of advertisements on television. This makes it possible for advertisers to tell which networks are most effective at selling products like beer, cookies or cars.
"We believe television is at an inflection point," Rogers told the NY Times. "In the digital realm you measure click by click and get increasingly granular information. This kind of metric has not developed well in the television space before now," he added.
TiVo sells set-up boxes that record and play back TV programs. The company sells its own set-top boxes and licenses technology to cable TV operators including Charter Communications Inc, DirecTV and Virgin Media Inc.
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been affected by a scandal over phony accounts than previously believed, the third-largest U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 1 California, Illinois and 18 more states have joined a lawsuit filed last year alleging that six companies, including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, conspired to push up prices of two generic drugs, the Connecticut attorney general's office said on Wednesday.