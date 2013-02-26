TiVo revenue rises on higher subscriptions

Feb 26 Digital video recorder pioneer TiVo Inc reported a higher quarterly revenue as its subscription base expanded.

Net loss was $15.8 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $7.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $88.9 million.

Number of subscriptions rose 38 percent in the quarter.