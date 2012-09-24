版本:
TiVo settles payment litigation with Verizon

Sept 24 TiVo Inc, which sells set-top boxes and licenses its digital video recording (DVR) technology to cable operators, said it settled its pending patent litigation with Verizon Communications Inc.

The companies have entered into a mutual patent licensing agreement, under which Verizon will provide TiVo compensation of about $250.4 million through July 2018.

The companies agreed to dismiss all pending litigation between them.

