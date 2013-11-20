版本:
RESEARCH ALERT-TJX: UBS raises target price

Nov 20 TJX : * UBS raises target price to $73 from $66; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
