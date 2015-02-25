TJX posts 11 pct rise in profit, to raise U.S. wages

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 25 Discount apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would raise wages in the United States to a minimum of $9 per hour from June.
The move matches Wal-Mart Stores Inc's wage hike announced last week.
TJX also said it would buy back up to $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion of shares this fiscal year, $100 million-$200 million more than last year.
TJX said net income rose to $648.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $582.2 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.3 billion. Same-store sales increased 4 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.