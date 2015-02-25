版本:
TJX posts 11 pct rise in profit, to raise U.S. wages

Feb 25 Discount apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would raise wages in the United States to a minimum of $9 per hour from June.

The move matches Wal-Mart Stores Inc's wage hike announced last week.

TJX also said it would buy back up to $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion of shares this fiscal year, $100 million-$200 million more than last year.

TJX said net income rose to $648.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $582.2 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.3 billion. Same-store sales increased 4 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
