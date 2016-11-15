Off-price retailer TJX's quarterly sales rise 6.9 percent

Nov 15 TJX Cos Inc, operator of
off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, posted a 6.9
percent rise in quarterly sales as its discounted offerings
continue to attract shoppers.
The company's comparable store sales rose 5 percent in the
third quarter ended Oct. 29. Analysts on average had expected
comparable store sales to rise 3.60 percent, according to
Consensus Metrix.
The company said on Tuesday its net sales rose to $8.29
billion from $7.75 billion a year earlier.
However, net income fell to $549.79 million, or 83 cents per
share, from $587.26 million, or 86 cents per share, a year
earlier, due to a pension settlement charge and a loss on early
extinguishment of debt.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)