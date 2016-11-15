UPDATE 1-TJX comparable store sales beat as discounts attract shoppers

(Adds details, shares movement)
Nov 15 TJX Cos Inc, operator of
off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, reported
better-than-expected quarterly comparable store sales as its
discounted offerings continue to attract shoppers.
Shares of the company, which also owns Marshalls retail
chain, were up 1.6 percent at $75.40 before the bell on Tuesday.
The company's comparable store sales rose 5 percent in the
third quarter ended Oct. 29. Analysts on average had expected
comparable store sales to rise 3.6 percent, according to
Consensus Metrix.
TJX and other off-price retail chain operators have been
growing quickly as bargain-hungry shoppers turn away from
department stores and other mall-based chains.
The company sells home furnishings, apparel and accessories
of well-known brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Versace, at
prices 20-60 percent lower than those at most retailers.
TJX said its net sales rose to 6.9 percent to $8.29 billion,
beating the average analysts' estimate of $8.22 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, net income fell to $549.79 million, or 83 cents per
share, from $587.26 million, or 86 cents per share, a year
earlier, due to a pension settlement charge and a loss on early
extinguishment of debt. Excluding these items, the company
earned 91 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 cents per
share.
