Off-price retailer TJX's same-store sales beat estimates

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 TJX Cos Inc, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported better-than-expected comparable store sales on Wednesday, and raised its quarterly dividend.
The company, which also announced a share repurchase program, said comparable store sales rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28.
Analysts on average had expected comparable store sales to rise 2.6 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
The company posted a 5.6 percent rise in sales to $9.47 billion.
TJX's net income rose to $677.9 million, or $1.03 per share, from $666.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it would raise its dividend by 20 percent and repurchase $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion worth of shares during the fiscal year ending Feb. 3, 2018. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.