UPDATE 1-TJX ups holiday sales forecast, keeps profit outlook

 Nov 15  TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) raised its
same-store sales forecast for the holiday quarter but the
off-price retailer maintained its profit outlook, saying
higher taxes and unfavorable currency fluctuations would
offset those sales gains.
TJX, whose chains include the Marshalls and T.J. Maxx
chains in the United States and T.K. Maxx in Europe, said
November sales were "off to a strong start."
 KEY POINTS
                   Q3 2011    Estimate    Q3 2010
 Net sales        $5.79 bln     ---       $5.53 bln
 Net income       $406.5 mln    ---       $372.3 mln
 EPS                $1.06       $1.05     $0.92
 Gross margin     28.1 pct     ---        27.5 pct
 * Still sees Q4 EPS $1.19-$1.23 vs Street view $1.23
 * Now sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 pct, up from prior
forecast of increase of 1-2 pct
 * Q3 same-store sales (at stores open at least a year) up
3 pct; up 4 percent at Marshalls and TJ Maxx, flat in Europe
 * CEO Carol Meyrowitz: "November is off to a strong
start."
  (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)

