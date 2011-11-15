UPDATE 1-TJX ups holiday sales forecast, keeps profit outlook

Nov 15 TJX Cos Inc ( TJX.N ) raised its same-store sales forecast for the holiday quarter but the off-price retailer maintained its profit outlook, saying higher taxes and unfavorable currency fluctuations would offset those sales gains.

TJX, whose chains include the Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains in the United States and T.K. Maxx in Europe, said November sales were "off to a strong start."

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate Q3 2010

Net sales $5.79 bln --- $5.53 bln

Net income $406.5 mln --- $372.3 mln

EPS $1.06 $1.05 $0.92

Gross margin 28.1 pct --- 27.5 pct

* Still sees Q4 EPS $1.19-$1.23 vs Street view $1.23

* Now sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 pct, up from prior forecast of increase of 1-2 pct

* Q3 same-store sales (at stores open at least a year) up 3 pct; up 4 percent at Marshalls and TJ Maxx, flat in Europe

* CEO Carol Meyrowitz: "November is off to a strong start." (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)