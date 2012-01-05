CORRECTED-BRIEF-TJX reports Dec same store sales

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 5 TJX : * The TJX Companies Inc reports 8 percent December 2011 comp store sales increase; updates earnings outlook; announces 2-for-1 stock split * December same store sales rose 8 percent * December sales rose 8 percent to $3.3 billion * Sees Q4 2012 earnings per share $1.19 to $1.23 * Approved a two-for-one stock split of the company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend * The TJX Companies Inc December same-store sales view was up 2.6 percent -- Thomson Reuters data * Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.