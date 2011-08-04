CORRECTED-BRIEF-TJX July same store sales

(Corrects headline to show TJX reports July same store sales, not Q2 results)

Aug 4 TJX : * The TJX Companies Inc reports July 2011 sales; raises second quarter EPS guidance * Sees Q2 2012 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.89 * July same store sales rose 4 percent * July sales rose 8 percent to $1.6 billion * Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $5.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * July same-store sales view up 3.5 percent -- Thomson Reuters

data * Comparable store sales increased 5% in July at the marmaxx group * Raising outlook for Q2 EPS due to above-plan sales and continued strength in merchandise margins